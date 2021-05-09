New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $845.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $17.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $352,616.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 213,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

