Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.410-0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.630-1.730 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,920. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

