Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.630-1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90 billion-$10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.69 billion.Newell Brands also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.410-0.450 EPS.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,920. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -111.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

