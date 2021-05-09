NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NXRT opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,323,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,265,000 after buying an additional 33,108 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 717,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,081,000 after buying an additional 20,093 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,112,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 320,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after buying an additional 147,529 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.