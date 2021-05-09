NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of NextCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextCure from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of NextCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextCure has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $7.95 on Thursday. NextCure has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.73 and a current ratio of 51.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $219.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of -0.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that NextCure will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in NextCure by 3,712.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in NextCure during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NextCure by 568.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in NextCure by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 66.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

