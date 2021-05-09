NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday. Laurentian upped their price objective on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.67.

Get NFI Group alerts:

TSE NFI opened at C$25.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.13. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$13.03 and a twelve month high of C$32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -8.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$28.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.33.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$927.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$838.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s payout ratio is -20.33%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.