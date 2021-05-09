NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NGL. UBS Group upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NGL stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.82. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $7.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($3.24). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 64.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

