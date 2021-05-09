Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Nikola alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $48,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter worth $260,013,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 197,308 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 129.5% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,247,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,820 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth $30,169,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter worth $5,158,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKLA traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,111,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,699,019. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. Nikola has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Equities analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.