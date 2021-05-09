Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 300 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XLRN shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $118.18 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $146.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.55. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,344.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.