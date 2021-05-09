Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $738,000 Holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,252,000 after buying an additional 70,146 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 28,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 200,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $3,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,971.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,107,963 shares of company stock valued at $17,006,256. Company insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

