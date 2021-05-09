Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $771,000 Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Safety Insurance Group worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

SAFT opened at $85.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.99. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.29.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.28. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

In other news, VP James Berry sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $228,603.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,314 shares of company stock valued at $347,150. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

