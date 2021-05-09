Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $962,000 Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $6,781,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $298,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,216.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,850 shares of company stock worth $5,577,443 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.20. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.92 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.