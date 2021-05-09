Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,933,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,661,000 after acquiring an additional 680,899 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,270,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,804,000 after acquiring an additional 659,501 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,042,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,503,000 after acquiring an additional 308,123 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after acquiring an additional 225,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $29.37 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

