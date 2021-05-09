Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $686,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,570 shares of company stock worth $3,702,647 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $110.73 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.91 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.41.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BYND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.44.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

