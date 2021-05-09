nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.29, but opened at $25.26. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. nLIGHT shares last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 249 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LASR. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 63.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 2.68.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.