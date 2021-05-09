NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Raised to $30.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded NMI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.72. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $260,818.24. Also, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 33,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $820,360.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,024.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,806 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

