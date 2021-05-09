NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $331.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.31 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.03 and a 1-year high of $331.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.86.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.35.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

