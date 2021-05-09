NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 257,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,462,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,024,000 after acquiring an additional 78,266 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.23.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.58 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

