NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 187.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.06% of Quidel worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Quidel during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,097,982.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,270 shares of company stock worth $4,107,445. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QDEL stock opened at $120.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $104.40 and a 12 month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

