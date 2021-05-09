NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 16,934 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 275,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,934 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.