NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 7,055 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth $654,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 539.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $111.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.56 and its 200 day moving average is $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $111.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

