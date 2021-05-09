NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NN had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 39.55%.

NNBR stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.54. 305,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,771. The stock has a market cap of $324.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NN has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

