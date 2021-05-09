Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

NOK has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NOK stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Research analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $26,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149,027 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342,759 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia by 166,922.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,435,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia in the 1st quarter worth about $9,420,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

