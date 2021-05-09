Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Get Nomura alerts:

Shares of NYSE NMR traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. 527,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,941. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. Nomura has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomura will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 76.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 153,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.