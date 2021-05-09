Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Nomura by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nomura by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NMR stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 527,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,941. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. Nomura has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomura will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

