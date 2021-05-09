Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $16.70 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

