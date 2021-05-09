Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Trading Up 10.8% Following Earnings Beat

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.90. Approximately 39,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,192,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 490,474 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 935,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 415.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 244,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

