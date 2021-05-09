Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) vs. HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Head to Head Comparison

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HSBC and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HSBC 5 10 2 0 1.82 Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 0 0 2 0 3.00

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 19.50%. Given Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is more favorable than HSBC.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HSBC and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HSBC $56.10 billion 2.30 $6.06 billion $3.90 8.10 Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) $179.95 million 4.81 $40.24 million $0.78 21.50

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY). HSBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of HSBC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

HSBC pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. HSBC pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HSBC has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares HSBC and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HSBC -4.18% 2.95% 0.20% Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 18.99% 4.67% 0.65%

Risk & Volatility

HSBC has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) beats HSBC on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services, as well as commercial cards, and international trade and receivables finance services; and foreign exchange products, and capital raising and advisory services to small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment is involved in the provision of financing, advisory, and transaction services, including credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services, as well as principal investment activities to government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. The Global Private Banking segment provides a range of services to high net worth individuals and families with complex and international needs. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds mortgage loans, mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated 38 full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

