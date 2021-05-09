Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 40.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 50.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 730,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,406,000 after acquiring an additional 243,343 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,381. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOC opened at $370.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $375.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.08.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.