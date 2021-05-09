Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on NWN. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.60.

NWN stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average of $48.95. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $66.20.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 87.67%.

In other news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,636.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $72,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,032 shares in the company, valued at $581,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $183,081 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

