Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NWPX opened at $32.39 on Thursday. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $319.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,027,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after buying an additional 93,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after buying an additional 80,425 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1.6% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 410,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 25.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 116,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 23,821 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

