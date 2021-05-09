Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Shares Up 20.6%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF)’s stock price shot up 20.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.45. 50,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 19,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWARF)

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 156 aircraft, whereas 65 owned and 101 leased aircrafts in approximately 500 routes to 150 destinations across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.