Numis Co. Plc (NUM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM) announced a dividend on Friday, May 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NUM opened at GBX 398 ($5.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £428.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 381 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 344.73. Numis has a 12 month low of GBX 3.77 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 419.86 ($5.49).

Numis Company Profile

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment banking and corporate advisory services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

