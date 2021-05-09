Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.22.

NYSE:NTR opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,191 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after buying an additional 4,933,473 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,833,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,472,000 after buying an additional 325,126 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,124,000 after purchasing an additional 889,941 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $206,558,000. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

