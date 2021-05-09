Oakworth Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 446 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,588,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,995,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,935,000 after buying an additional 388,709 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,081,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,913,000 after buying an additional 188,179 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,815,000 after buying an additional 168,549 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EBS opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.26. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBS shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

