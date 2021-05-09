Oakworth Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 981 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average of $57.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.5159 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

