Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases 866 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 100.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 9,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 30,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,153.2% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $58.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

