Oddo Bhf Downgrades alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) to Neutral

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS ALSRF opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. alstria office REIT has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $18.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

