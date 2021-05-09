Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

ODT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Lifesci Capital lowered Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

NASDAQ ODT opened at $3.14 on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $121.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,286,000 after buying an additional 91,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 31,484.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 545,634 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,585 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

