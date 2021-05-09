ODUWA (OWC) Market Cap Hits $2.65 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $6,817.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 62.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,756.24 or 1.00677885 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00049651 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011916 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.53 or 0.00224040 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003829 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

