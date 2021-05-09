Offshift Trading Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, Offshift has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $2.65 or 0.00004554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $49,586.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,120.59 or 1.00024980 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00048676 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011743 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.49 or 0.00243498 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001704 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.