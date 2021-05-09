Olin (NYSE:OLN) Lifted to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OLN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.14.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,300. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth $27,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

