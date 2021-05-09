Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Olympic Steel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $32.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $365.25 million, a PE ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $36.78.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olympic Steel will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,869,000 after acquiring an additional 77,108 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 176,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 146,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 69,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

