OMG Network Hits Market Capitalization of $1.60 Billion (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $721.45 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for $11.41 or 0.00019644 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 47.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.99 or 0.00294306 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001689 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000873 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

