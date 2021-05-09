One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 33.46%.

One Liberty Properties stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 53,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,160. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

In other One Liberty Properties news, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $161,834.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $912,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $166,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,840 shares of company stock worth $398,244. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLP. Zacks Investment Research raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

