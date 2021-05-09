One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OSS. Noble Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. One Stop Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.94.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.03 and a beta of 2.10. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other One Stop Systems news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $132,040.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,200 shares in the company, valued at $966,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

