OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,013 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in OneSmart International Education Group were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 130,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 2,066.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,154 shares in the last quarter. 29.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ONE opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. OneSmart International Education Group Limited has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $452.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.17.

About OneSmart International Education Group

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

