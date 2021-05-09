Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OTRK shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Shares of OTRK traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.77. 456,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,688. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.28. Ontrak has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $563.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.52.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. Analysts predict that Ontrak will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,200,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.