Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT Set at $59.00 by Raymond James

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) has been given a $59.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.63.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 0.89. Open Text has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 204,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,310,000 after buying an additional 151,814 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Open Text by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,644 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 544,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Open Text by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Open Text by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 40,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

