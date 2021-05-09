Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. Open Text has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

